South Yorkshire model and Big Brother TV star to release sexy photoshoot calendar

A South Yorkshire model and actress who starred in Big Brother is to release her very own sexy photoshoot calendar.

Laura Carter, who starred in this year's Celebrity Big Brother, has confirmed on Twitter that she will be releasing the calendar for 2017.

She wrote: "So finally here it is! My 2017 calendar First are going to be signed & posted out nxt week!" along with a photo or her dressed in skimpy turquoise lingerie.

Laura, 30, hit the headlines this summer when she boasted that she was prepared to have sex in the reality TV house.

She is also famed for having a threesome with pop singer Justin Bieber and has also appeared in BBC hospital drama Casualty and ITV farming soap Emmerdale.

Inside the house, she was involved in steamy antics with Marco Pierre White Jr, son of the celebrity chef, while outside the house, she has reportedly enjoyed liaisons with singer Craig David and model Calum Best.

Laura has also starred on reality TV series Young, Free and Single and has also appeared in The Royal Today, award-winning Channel 4 drama Red Riding and BBC drama The Syndicate.

She lives in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.