South Yorkshire man's community order for sex offences against two girls

Callum Worsley, 20, of Oates Avenue, Rawmarsh, admitted two counts of engaging in sexual activity with two girls under the age of 16.

Police arrested and charged Worsley in February. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (September) 16 to plead guilty. He received a three-year community order, 100 hours community service and 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Henderson said: “These convictions relate to two separate young girls. This prosecution demonstrates South Yorkshire Police’s commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation.

“This remains a priority for us and, where we suspect child sexual exploitation, we will work to stop it by a number of means. Callum Worsley targeted these younger girls for his own sexual gratification.

"He has spent a considerable time on remand and as part of his sentence, he has been given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will prohibit his contact with under 16s.”

Child sexual exploitation in Rotherham is now investigated by experienced and highly-trained detectives who sit within the specialist multi-agency child sexual exploitation Evolve Team.

DS Henderson added: “We have heavily invested in staff and are now in a stronger position to identify, prevent, disrupt and prosecute in relation to child sexual exploitation.

“There might be people reading this today who are being abused, who have been abused in the past or are relatives concerned for a family member. If this is the case, then please pick up the phone and call us on 101. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

You can also call or text the national child sexual exploitation helpline Say Something on 116 000.

Please remember that victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life under the Sexual Offences Act. If you identify a victim of a sexual offence, or publish information that could lead to the identification of a victim of a sexual offence, you could face prosecution.