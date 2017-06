A man sustained head injuries in what is believed to be an attack in the street.

Passers by rang an ambulance after finding the 37-year-old injured in Main Street, Maltby, at 3am on Saturday, June 24.

The man is recovering in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police believe he may have been assaulted.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 310 of 24 June or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.