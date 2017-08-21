South Yorkshire man charged with domestic assault and breaching molestation order

Have your say

A South Yorkshire man has appeared in court accused of domestic assault and breaching a molestation order.

Brian Morley appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today charged with six breaches of a molestation order, one breach of bail conditions, domestic assault and driving with no insurance.

The 53-year-old, of Houghton Road, in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, who was also disqualified from driving, was remanded into custody to reappear at the same court next Thursday, August 31.