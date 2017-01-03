South Yorkshire man accused of attempted rape

A South Yorkshire man has been accused of attempted rape, escaping lawful custody and assaulting a police officer.

Thomas Gariffit, aged 22, of Whitfield Gardens, Woodsetts, is also accused of assaulting a female by sexual penetration, assault and dangerous driving.

Police were called to the Lakeside area of Doncaster on Saturday, December 24, following reports of an assault.

There was then a police pursuit in which a car crashed into a stationary vehicle on Sandford Road.

Gariffit has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on January 24.