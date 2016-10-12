South Yorkshire joins digital revolution with high speed network launch

Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham are set to become Gigabit Cities enjoying world class connectivity.

CityFibre, largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure in the UK with major networks in 40 cities - including eight in Yorkshire - are partnering Exa Networks to provide regional businesses with an ultra-fast Internet service.

Sheffield Gigabit network

South Yorkshire companies will be able to take advantage among the world’s quickest up and download speeds - up to fast-track 1 gigabit per second - which will be welcome news to Sheffield City Region users used to current average speed of only 18.36 megabits per second.

Next month sees Sheffield and Doncaster launch events at which local leaders of commerce will learn how best to exploit such advantages of next generation technology. The network, spanning 110km, promises improved productivity enabling competitive edge as a result of greater bandwidth.

Exa Networks, an established telecoms provider based in Yorkshire, have been delivering high quality Net benefits to schools and businesses for over a decade in northern powerhouses such as Leeds and Bradford. Its DarkLight service has been designed as only Internet connection customers ever need to install, providing future-proofed connectivity.

CityFibre commercial director Rob Hamlin said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Exa Networks to offer world-class digital infrastructure to Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham.

"Organisations large and small now require reliable, fast, low latency Internet services to compete and succeed in an ever changing digital world. We are opening up a new world class digital infrastructure in the region, which will provide services like never seen before. We look forward to our market launch and connecting the first customers soon.”

Exa Networks co-founder Mark Cowgill commented: “By using CityFibre’s pure fibre infrastructure we are able to offer customers in Sheffield City Region a world class connectivity service. Having worked with CityFibre across Leeds and Bradford networks, we’re really looking forward to expanding our service offering across Yorkshire.

"As a UK leader in providing internet services to the education sector, we understand crucial importance of ultra-fast connectivity in our schools as well as businesses, and anticipate huge demand for increased bandwidth in both education and business communities of Sheffield and South Yorkshire region.”