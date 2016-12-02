South Yorkshire hospice opens boutique store in Tickhill

As the crowds turned out for the annual Christmas Lights switch-on in Tickhill, the timing couldn’t have been better for Rotherham Hospice to open its new concept in charity shops - a designer boutique.

Your Store @ No 4 has a prime position at St Mary’s Court and specialises in selling top-notch labels that come into the hospice via donations from the public and local businesses.

“This is shop number 10 and a new concept for us. We are given such quality fashions by our many supporters that, when we decided to expand our chain of shops, we thought it fitting to create surroundings that look just like an independent high street fashion store,” said Peter Bradley Director of Fundraising and Marketing for the hospice.

“It looks so good, on opening night a family asked me for directions to the new charity shop, they were standing within a few metres of the door but didn’t realise. A compliment indeed.”

Customers at Your Store @ No 4 were treated to mince pies and mulled wine as they snapped up bargain-priced designer garments and big name brands, many still with their original labels and price tags in place.

The boutique was opened by local actor Chris Walker, who is currently appearing in the popular afternoon TV series Doctors.

Chris is a long term supporter of Rotherham Hospice and hopes to be at its annual Santa Dash in Clifton Park on December 4 where Santa will arrive by helicopter.

Peter Bradley added: “Rotherham Hospice has to raise over £2.6 million each year to keep its services going and all our charity shops contribute to this much-needed income. It goes without saying that all our other shops will continue to have fantastic quality items on the rails too and don’t forget we also have furniture shops at Wath Upon Dearne and Maltby.”

“Our thanks go to Furniture Factors in Doncaster for helping us out with some light fittings and to Rain Rescue who donated a vast range of shop equipment from their store in Flanderwell. We would also like to thank our customers, many who had come especially to support Rotherham Hospice as our care teams had looked after their friends and family. Their personal stories mean a great deal to us.”