South Yorkshire horse river rescue drama

You can lead a horse to water ... but it takes special rescuers to free it!

Such was the dramatic rescue that unfolded after a mare, believed to be pregnant, fell into a South Yorkshire waterway but couldn't return to dry land due to steep banking.

Horse mid-rescue

Cue South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue staff from Aston, Edlington, Adwick & Tankersley stations who successfully freed the floundering animal from River Dearne on Friday.

A boat was deployed to get a head harness on the horse, walked through water some 500 metres using lung line, to an area where lower banking allowed crews to assist the mare up and out of the water to terra firma safety.

Back on dry land