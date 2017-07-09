South Yorkshire homes hit by early morning power cut

Homes and businesses around South Yorkshire were left without electricity this morning after a power cut.

Service to properties in the DN5, S65 and S63 postcodes was lost, affecting residents of Harlington, Wath-upon-Dearne and Adwick-upon-Dearne.

Northern Powergrid said 935 customers were affected by the outage, but power was now restored.

A map of the affected postcodes.

