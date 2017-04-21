South Yorkshire holidaymakers to be protected against terror attacks by 'ring of steel' on Spanish beaches

South Yorkshire holidaymakers are being alerted about plans to create a 'ring of steel' around Spain to prevent terror attacks on beaches packed with tourists.

Armed police are set to descend and patrol key threat areas in mainland Spain and resorts in the Balearic Islands – which includes Majorca and Menorca.

It comes as Spain remains at level four of the anti-terror alert – the second highest of a scale of five and the same ranking as the UK – following the latest series of deadly terrorist attacks in Europe.

The Guardia Civil also has maritime patrol vessels in its territorial waters linked to the SIVE Integrated Exterior Vigilance System, part of a network of the radar controlling the Balearic coastline.

In the last few days they have intercepted two boats carrying a total of 27 male suspected illegal immigrants from north Africa.

British holidaymakers are being warned that there is a “general threat” from terrorism in Spain

Authorities are fearful of a deadly attack similar to the Tunisia’s Sousse massacre in 2015.