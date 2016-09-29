South Yorkshire gym celebrates success

Charles Martin Martial Arts Academy has fought its way through to country's most prestigious fitness award finals, hosted by boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

The Doncaster gym's National Fitness Awards shortlisting comes weeks after the academy relocated to larger town centre venue to cope with growing mixed martial arts demand.

Martial arst action

CMMA has beat off stiff opposition in Combat Zone Gym of the Year category of awards organised by leading fitness industry magazine Workout with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

The centre can now expect a visit from a judge who will view facilities, talking to members and staff before compiling comprehensive report that will be passed on to an expert panel to decide winners.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering December ceremony, co-hosted by award winning personal trainer and The Apprentice star Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

NFA director Judith Halkerston said: “The quality and quantity of entries just keep improving year on year. Everyone who has been shortlisted this year should be really proud of their achievement so far as competition was so strong and standards so high.

"“The team is really looking forward to visiting all our shortlisted clubs and seeing some of the great work that is going on in the fitness industry on a daily basis.”

CMMA founder Charles Martin said: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted. It is a testament to all the hard work put in by my team,which includes business partners, my amazing coaches, family and all members of our academy. Without them, this wouldn’t happen.

“Mixed martial arts is currently the fastest growing sport in the world so, of course, we would be very humbled at the fact we could be named the best combat gym in the UK. What an achievement that would be.”