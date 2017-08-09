South Yorkshire football club gets kitted out after scoring £550 donation

Rotherham based Dearne and District Junior Football Club has scored a £550 donation from Taylor Wimpey.

The club, which plays near the homebuilder’s The Wickets development, in Goldthorpe, will use the cash to purchase new tracksuits for its U8s team.

Gary Senior, manager of the Dearne and District Junior Football Club U8s, comments: “All of our teams show hard work, great sportsmanship and an eagerness to learn this fantastic game and our U8s really are a shining example of that.

“They are proud to turn up on a Sunday morning wearing the colour of the team they play for and these new tracksuits will go a long way to boosting morale and improving their game.”

Dearne and District Junior Football Club is a local community club originally founded 30 years ago to provide high quality football coaching to the youth of the Rotherham community. Its FA-affiliated coaches, many of whom were once players at the club, teach respect and teamwork to young players from U8s to U18s.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, adds: “The Dearne and District Junior Football Club is a fantastic local club that imparts vital lessons to young football talent in the local area, so we were more than happy to offer it our support.

“We look forward to seeing the U8s team in their new kits, I’m sure they will look very smart and do Taylor Wimpey proud.”

The Wickets offers Rotherham house hunters an impressive collection of three- to five-bedroom properties ideal for professional couples and families alike. Also close to the town of Barnsley and city of Sheffield, residents will find a range of amenities and excellent transport links within easy reach.

Gary concludes: “On behalf of everyone at the Dearne and District Junior Football Club I would like to extend a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for its generosity. We look forward to working together again soon.”

