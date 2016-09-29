South Yorkshire firm's birthday surprise for sick girl

Benevolent business bosses made a young cancer sufferer's dream come true in the shape of circus treat, duly delivered by her Disney favourites.

Caring KAT Communications stepped forward to ensure Ebony Smith's seventh birthday was one to remember. The schoolgirl suffers such a rare form of the disease only 100 children a year are affected.

Ebony and family

Kind-hearted company chiefs travelled from their Doncaster base with Pride of the Isle charity leaders to her Brigg home ... accompanied by Mickey and Minnie Mouse!.

Ebony's Disney delight saw the Doncaster firm ensure she enjoyed ring-side seat for spectacular Circus Starr in the town.

Diagnosed with neuroblastoma before her fourth birthday, the pint-sized patient has for the last three years been supported by her family through repeated hospital visits and rounds of treatment.

KAT Communications MD Anthony Temperton said: “It is quite heartbreaking knowing a young child is suffering like this. The opportunity to bring happiness to such a little girl, on her birthday, was a moment we truly wanted to help with.

Ebony with Mickie and Minnie Mouse

"We wanted to donate the Circus Starr tickets to Ebony and her family but, to do this with Mickey and Minnie knocking at Ebony’s door, was an unforgettable moment for all involved.

"There was nothing more precious than seeing Ebony smile when the tickets were donated and when she gave everyone a hug".

He continued: "We are currently involved in a campaign called ‘KATCARES’ where we are trying to donate as much as we can to Pride of the Isle charity through the sale of 3Rings products.

"It is a charity that is very close to my heart. Hopefully more people will continue to support this charity as it truly helps create and make special memories for young children like Ebony.”

She and her family enjoyed the show from a circus boasting world-class professional artists from across the globe that provides opportunities for thousands of disadvantaged, disabled or vulnerable children while helping to raise much needed funds for local charities.

Mum Tammy explained: "Making memories is a special thing. The last few years have been tough but you keep going because you have no choice. Being able to run away to Circus Starr and enjoy time spent together as a family away from hospital beds, chemo and radiotherapy is a tonic!

"Ebony loved the variety of the acts and the flashing lights. Seeing her chuckle and point as Chico the clown picked her dad to perform in the ring are moments we’ll cherish.”

For more information about the #KATCARES campaign and how you can help KATCommunications raise funds for Pride of the Isle visitwww.katcommunications.co.uk/katcares site.