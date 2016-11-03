South Yorkshire firefighters issue Bonfire Night plea

South Yorkshire firefighters are urging people to attend organised bonfire displays this year.

The Bonfire Night period is traditionally one of the busiest for firefighters and in the run up fire service staff have been issuing safety advice and leaflets to residents and reminding retailers not to sell fireworks to under 18s.

Officers have also been assisting with the removal of waste which could be used for makeshift bonfires.

Steve Helps, Head of Prevention and Protection for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “The best way to enjoy bonfire night is to attend an organised display. The bonfires are bigger, the fireworks are better and they are a lot safer.

“If you are intent on holding your own display, the advice is simple - only buy British Standard marked fireworks, follow the instructions on the box and site any bonfires well away from buildings.”

Bonfires should not be lit close to fences, sheds or trees.