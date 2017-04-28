South Yorkshire firefighters’ Everly Pregnant single raises thousands for charity

A chart topping bid by firefighters has raised thousands of pounds for two local causes.

Central red watch and 999 operators at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were part of a daring drive to reach the top of the Christmas charts with ‘Chip Pan’ by the Everly Pregnant Brothers.

Thousands of people bought the track and after a delay whilst official download figures were collated, the band has revealed that the track has raised £4,311, which will be split between Shelter and Age UK Sheffield.

Although the track didn’t reach the festive song summit, it helped raise awareness of kitchen fire safety amongst millions of people.

Highlights of the assault on the yuletide music chart included two national television appearances and more than five million views online for a video which accompanies the song. Leaders, businesses and celebrities from across Sheffield also threw in their support for the campaign.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Martin Blunden, said: “Both our staff and the South Yorkshire public really got behind this campaign. Although it was just a bit of fun, albeit with a serious safety message at its heart, it’s fantastic that the song will have a lasting impact on local people having raised such a lot of money for two great causes, both of which are closely linked to our work supporting the most vulnerable people in society.”

Bluebell Smith, community fundraising manager of Age UK Sheffield said; “We’re so grateful to the Everly Pregnant Brothers and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for raising over £2,000 for Age UK Sheffield. With the single being realised just before Christmas, it really raised awareness about the support we offer during a time that can be exceptionally difficult for older people, particularly those who are lonely or isolated. Everyone across the organisation loved getting involved, and even our customers at the Wellbeing Centre were singing the song and wearing a ‘Me Chip Pans On Fire’ T-Shirt!”

Everly Pregnant Brothers’ band member Klive Humberstone said; “It’s a privilege being in a position to help raise money for two great charities, the fact we had a reyt laugh in the process was an added bonus. We doff our hats to the gang at Red Watch for being great sports and being just as daft as us.”

Chris Taylor, Sheffield team leader at Shelter said; “We are really grateful to the Everly Pregnant Brothers for donating half of the proceeds from Chip Pan to our services in Sheffield, and thankful also to South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for publicising the track. The donation will help us make a tangible difference to Sheffield people who are in real need of support and advice with their housing problems.”