South Yorkshire firearm offence charges

A South Yorkshire man has been charged with firearm offences after being arrested as a result of a police operation.

David Powell of Shirehall Road, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a section 1 firearm offence and section 1 ammunition offence.

The 27-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday November 3..

Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “South Yorkshire Police are entirely committed to removing armed criminality from streets of Sheffield.

“This arrest and recovery of a firearm is the latest success in achieving that aim. The communities of Sheffield should be reassured we will relentlessly pursue anyone who is involved in armed criminality.”

If you can report any firearms incidents of armed criminality call 999 in an emergency or 101 while you call also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.