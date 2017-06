South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to a shed blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to a shed blaze in Abbots Road, Lundwood, Barnsley at around 4am this morning.

A spokesman said the occupier of the property awoke to see his garden shed on fire.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

One appliance was sent out to the blaze, and left at around 5am.