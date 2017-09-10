South Yorkshire fire round-up: House blaze, allotment fire

Firefighters were called out to a number of incidents across the South Yorkshire region last night, including a house fire and a blaze at an allotment.

At 7.30pm South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended a car fire in Percy Street, Rotherham that was caused by a faulty car battery.

A rubbish fire in Littleworth Lane, Barnsley brought firefighters out again at 8.55pm.

Then, at 2am they were called out to a car fire in Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield. A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

They were then called out to an allotment blaze near to Salter Street in Dodworth at around 4am.

At 4.05am they were called out to extinguish a house fire that broke out at a property in Ivy Terrace, Barnsley.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty fuse.

A SYFR spokesman said all of the occupants were safely rescued from the property.