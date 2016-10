Firefighters fiom three South Yorkshire stations freed a 20 year old mare stuck in mud.

Adwick, Tankersley and Edlington officers attended Sunday's incident off Goldsmith Road, Balby, Doncaster, at around 4.30pm.

Crews worked off platforms and managed to secure forward assist strop to Gypsy, despite fallen branches and vegetation hampering rescue.

Firefighters battled for an hour and a half to free the horse, who was eventually helped back onto her feet before happily tucking into feed bucket.