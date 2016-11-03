South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue releases shock video of alcoholic dying in house blaze

A shocking new video showing an alcoholic dying in a chip pan fire at his home has been released as part of a hard-hitting safety campaign.

The film, called ‘To Save A Life’, tells the story of a man who perishes in a blaze after a heavy drinking session when the chip pan overheats sparking a fire. It shows how several people missed opportunities to help the man in the lead up to the incident.

A scene from the fire safety video.

Developed by Doncaster Council Public Health with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, it forms part of a campaign calling on family members, carers, loved ones and neighbours to look out for people who are at risk of fire due to substance misuse.

Steve Helps, head of prevention and protection for the fire brigade, said: “Cooking related incidents make up half of all the house blazes we attend, but often there is much more behind these fires than someone simply letting something overheat or getting distracted in the kitchen. We know that alcohol makes you much more likely to suffer a fire in your home. It makes you uncoordinated and more likely to fall asleep. That’s why we need people living in our communities to be much more aware of alcohol dependency and its associated consequences, referring people for the necessary help where possible.”

The South Yorkshire brigade has attended 216 house fires caused by cooking in Doncaster since 2013, resulting in 51 injuries and one death. To watch the film visit www.tosavealife.uk