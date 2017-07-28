South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in double award win

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue scooped a double award win in recognition of their service in the community.

The brigade received both the individual and group awards in recognition of exemplary service for the second year running at the Cutlers’ Company Police and Fire Service Annual Awards.

Community fire safety officers with their award.

Watch manager Nicola Hobbs won the individual prize for her involvement and impact on the diverse communities of South Yorkshire, going above and beyond her role.

She was praised for being instrumental in supporting the fire cadet programme throughout the seven cadet branches in South Yorkshire and has been heavily involved with the Prince’s Trust and the Cutlers Better Learners, Better Workers programme.

She donated her £250 cash prize to the Sheena Amos Youth Trust.

Community fire safety officers and the high risk coordination team took home the group award in recognition of their work to install tens of thousands of smoke alarms each year.

They donated their £250 cash prize to Barnsley Animal Rescue.

Martin Blunden, deputy chief fire officer, said: “These award wins are a great achievement for the fire service and provide well deserved recognition for the hard and varied work our staff do to keep the public of South Yorkshire safe.”

The awards, which took place in the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield, were presented by the master cutler Richard Edwards.