South Yorkshire emergency services team up for unique project to get youth back into work

Fire and police teams in South Yorkshire are teaming up to deliver the UK’s first ever Princes Trust course to be jointly run by the two 999 services.

The two emergency services are calling on young people to sign up for the Princes Trust Team Programme, with two courses running in Barnsley and Rotherham this autumn.

The scheme is a three month personal development course for unemployed people aged 16 to 25 and offers work experience, qualifications, practical skills, community projects and a residential week.

Individuals will also get help with job-hunting and CV writing.

John Daley, team leader at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, said: “The fire service has previously held team programmes which have been huge successes, but this will be our first joint programme with the police. We are really excited by the prospect of the joint course.”

Paul Hamshaw, South Yorkshire Police’s deputy team leader, added; “This is a unique programme, during which you can gain an insight into the police and fire services.”

Anyone interested in taking part can email princestrust@syfire.gov.uk