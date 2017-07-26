South Yorkshire drug dealing gang jailed for more than 40 years

A drug dealing gang has been jailed for more than 40 years for peddling heroin and crack cocaine across part of South Yorkshire.

Police launched a covert operation against the gang of five Barnsley men and observed them dealing Class A drugs across the town over a number of months.

The culmination of the covert investigation, dubbed Operation Bagshot, resulted in the gang being jailed for a combined total of 43 years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Undercover officers observed them exchanging deals to move up to one kilo of drugs in just five months from June to October 2014 - netting them in the region of £50, 000.

All five denied the charges but they were found guilty by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, July 21, after a 31-day trial.

The gang was handed the following sentences:-

*Andrew Evans, aged 47, of Park View, Royston, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and was jailed for 12 years,

*Patrick Sweeney, aged 53, of Wood Lane, Carlton, and Richard Hatfield, aged 41, of Midland Road, Royston, were both convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and jailed for 10 years each,

*Paul Mountain, aged 38, of Moorlands Crescent, Staincross, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and was sentenced to six years, while Jamie Goose, aged 27, of Acre Road, Cudworth, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and sentenced to five years and six months.

In addition to the sentences, a quantity of cash was seized by police from a property in Royston.

After the case, detective constable Steve Caton, from Barnsley’s performance crime team, said: "They clearly thought they were running a sophisticated operation, but unbeknown to them we were tracking their every movement.

“After gathering an overwhelming amount of evidence, we were able to put forward the gang had sold over a kilo of drugs in just five months, netting them a potential profit from criminal gains of around £50, 000, which will now be subject to a separate investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act."