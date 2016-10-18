South Yorkshire crash witness appeal

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the Stubbin Road smash in Wath Upon Dearne.

Yesterday (Monday October 17) at around 11am a motorcyclist was travelling toward Brampton Brierlow, Rotherham, when the rider, turning around a left hand bend, crossed into the opposite carriage way and was in collision with a bin wagon.

The 56-year-old woman was thrown from her motorbike and suffered serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in Rotherham or Nether Haugh areas and saw the accident to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 381 of 17 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.