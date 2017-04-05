South Yorkshire could be affected as Lloyds Bank to close 100 branches and cut 200 staff

Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will close 100 branches and cut 200 staff.

There are 29 banks that are part of the group in South Yorkshire but the firm has not yet said which branches will be affected.

The Unite union, which represents bank workers, criticised the move and said the closures will impact on 54 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax branches and 24 Bank of Scotland branches, which are all part of the Lloyds Banking Group.

The move is reportedly down to changes in the way customers do their banking with many now preferring to handle money matters online rather than in branch. It is understood the banks affected will undergo a phased closure over the next few months.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: “The continuous stream of branch closures announced by the UK’s retail bank branches appears to show no signs of ending. The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.

“Unite is angered that another 200 staff have today been told that their job will be cut due to their branch shutting. Lloyds Banking Group’s rationale for branch closures is the claimed customer preference towards the use of technology across banking. However this simply doesn’t ring true when it’s clear that many customers still value the face to face engagement with experienced and knowledgeable bank staff."