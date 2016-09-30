South Yorkshire cop's FBI success

Regional Detective Superintendent Andrew Parker has graduated from 12-week Federal Bureau of Investigation scheme.

He was selected from almost 300 applicants from forces across the country to represent South Yorkshire Police and UK Policing on FBI’s prestigious Executive Leadership Programme.

DS Andrew Parker

National Police Chief’s Council and College of Policing each year select two UK police candidates to attend ten-week National Academy validated by University of Virginia.

During his time in the States, Det Supt Parker worked with top law enforcement agencies from around the world, sharing their experiences and developing better understanding of some of the most challenging issues facing modern policing.

Det Supt Parker said: “This has been an invaluable learning experience, working alongside officers from New York, Philadelphia, Miami and other forces to explore the challenges facing our officers.

“It is surprising how similar the issues are that we share with our colleagues in America, particularly around police use of force, maintaining positive communication and engagement with our communities in times of crisis and the importance of building and sustaining the public’s confidence in law enforcement agencies".

He continued: “My presence on this course has helped raise the profile of South Yorkshire Police with both the FBI and international police forces, which means forces around the world now have a point of contact should they require UK assistance with any inquiries.

“This has been an invaluable learning experience that has substantially benefited both my personal and professional development, and I am grateful to the Chief Constable and FBI colleagues for allowing me this opportunity.”

Being selected by his peers as spokesman, Andrew also had the honour of giving the in memoriam speech at National Police Memorial service.

He added: “I hope now to share my learning with the force and I look forward to getting back to South Yorkshire to discuss some of the innovations being explored across America and internationally in tackling the challenges facing modern policing.”