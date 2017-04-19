South Yorkshire contestants wanted for new series of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me

Aspiring dinner hosts from Sheffield are being sought by Channel 4 to star in a new series of reality show Come Dine With Me.

The show, which pits four strangers against one another in a battle to host the perfect dinner, wants people 'from all walks of life' and is specifically looking for people in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas to take part.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "Over five days of filming, four strangers, from all walks of life, take turns to host the perfect dinner party for each other.

"At the end of the week the best host wins a £1,000 cash prize!"

A Leeds and York show will be filmed between June 5 and 9 this year.

To apply or know someone who would like to take part, then call 0871 244 4142 or email cdwm@shiver.tv and leave your name, address, age and contact details.