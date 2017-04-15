South Yorkshire community groups win prestigious royal award

Fifteen South Yorkshire based community groups are among forty two winners of a prestigious royal award.

The groups have been awarded the The Duke of York’s Community Initiative after demonstrating that the service they provides makes a real difference to the community they serve.

The Lord Lt Andrew Combe presenting the Outstanding Leadership Award to Vicki Dawson

The awards, which are only open to Yorkshire groups, were presented by The Lord Lieutenant of the South Yorkshire Andrew Combe at a ceremony at Huddersfield University.

The winners were The High Street Centre, Rawmarsh; Rotherham Parents Forum; Citadel Associates – Ignition Training, Doncaster; The Volunteer Team at Rotherham Hospice; The Children’s Sleep Charity, Doncaster; Friends of Ulley Country Park; The Rotary Club of Rotherham Sitwell; Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Sheffield; HOPE, Sheffield; The Inspiring Youth Scheme, (South Yorkshire Police) Sheffield; Voluntary Action Rotherham; The Don Catchment Rivers Trust; Grey Matter in Todwick, Rotherham; Sharrow Community Form and the Rotherham United Community Sports Trust.

In addition to her group, The Children's Sleep Charity, picking up an award its founder Vicki Dawson was also won Outstanding Leadership Award and with it a cheque for £500.

Next month three representatives from each group will travel to London to attend a special reception at St James' Palace, which is being hosted by The Duke of York, the scheme's patron.