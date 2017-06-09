South Yorkshire chippie boss prepares for his profits to take a battering

A chippie king is preparing to let his profits take a battering...for the sake of Rotherham Hospice.

Generous boss Das Loucas will be frying up all day to raise money for the charity.

His chippie, The Fish King at Listerdale Shopping Centre, Brecks, will throw open its doors at 11.30am on Wednesday June 28.

All day long he will be frying up a special fish and chips supper at the bargain price of £4.50. And by the time the popular takeaway venue closes at 9.30pm, he hopes to have sold hundreds.

The profits from every fish and chips supper, plus a choice of four fundraising kebabs, could tot up to £2,000.

“No codding, every penny of profit will go the the hospice” says Greek-Cypriot Das, a father of four.

“We are urging as many customers as possible to come on the day. The more takeaways we sell, the more money the hospice gets. The chips are down, the challenge is on!”

Das is a regular supporter of local charities and decided to help the hospice after one of his weekly customers told him about the care its staff had given to his wife.

“ One day any of us could end our days there. We thought this would be a great way to fundraise for such a worthy cause,” said Das.

“I’m very proud of my staff, who are giving their wages to the hospice on the day - Mario Loucas, Susan, Stacey and Zoe Machin, Julia Gratton, Shirley Gillot and Chris Harrison.”

Customers with a sweet tooth can also indulge for charity - Julia is setting up a cake stall outside.

Rotherham Hospice’s corporate fundraiser Sharon Thompson has pledged to be first in the lunchtime queue at Fish King on June 28. She said: “Everybody loves fish and chips. It’s my favourite meal. What better excuse to go and indulge than knowing you’re supporting the hospice?

“We are extremely grateful to the generosity of everyone at Fish King.Every year, the hospice needs to raise £2.2 million towards the cost of the service it provides to patients. This is a great example of how local businesses help us.”