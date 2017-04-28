South Yorkshire burglar snared by fingerprints put behind bars

A burglar who denied stealing but was later snared by fingerprint evidence has been jailed.

Liam Duffy was caught after his prints were matched to two properties in Doncaster which had been burgled earlier this year.

He denied the offences but was found guilty of burglary at a trial.

The 24-year-old, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe in Doncaster, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

After the hearing, PC Alex Owen, who led the investigation, said: "Duffy, who stole electrical items, DVDs and alcohol, gave no thought to the impact his selfish actions would have on the victims of these crimes.

"Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime that is very distressing for victims and I hope they now feel justice has been achieved as Duffy is being punished for his actions."

Duffy was arrested by police in February after his prints were matched to properties in Whisperwood Drive, Balby and Twigg Crescent, Armthorpe, which had been broken into in January and February.