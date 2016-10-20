South Yorkshire bookies armed raid CCTV appeal

Detectives investigating a South Yorkshire betting shop robbery have just released camera images of the incident.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in relation to the Sunday September 11 5.50pm raid.

It is reported two men - one of them carrying a gun - walked into Ladbrokes in Doncaster Road, Rotherham, where they threatened staff before taking money from the till.

Detective Constable Sam Wardman said: “Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident but it was highly traumatic for the staff who were working in the shop.

“Most of the customers in the shop were left unaware as to what happened, however when the two men left, they are said to have ran from the area towards Far Lane.

“After conducting extensive inquiries, I’d now like to ask people who were in the area at the time whether they saw anything suspicious or saw what happened.

“If you recognise the man in the images, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1093 of 11 September 2016.”

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.