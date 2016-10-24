South Yorkshire bid to beat domestic abuse

Police have launched a hard-hitting campaign to try reduce family violence.

"Who's pulling your strings?" asks the force drive to combat any occurrence of controlling or threatening behaviour. Abuse within the household can take the form of psychological, physical, sexual, financial or emotional threats between adults aged 16 and over who are, or have been, intimate partners or family members, regardless of gender and sexuality.

SHOCK STATS: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/over-30-000-report-domestic-abuse-crimes-to-south-yorkshire-police-1-8079805

The initiative also aims to protect kids caught up in violent homes. "Children witnessing domestic abuse is really distressing and scary and causes serious harm," said a spokesman.

"Children living in a home where domestic abuse is happening are at risk of other types of abuse too. Approximately 900,000 children will be exposed to domestic abuse per year".

He continued: "At South Yorkshire Police we take all domestic abuse, rape and sexual assaults very seriously. We are committed to protecting the lives of both adult and child victims of domestic abuse, investigate all reports effectively, bring offenders to justice and hold them accountable for their actions as well as provide support and advice from our Protecting Vulnerable People team as well as our partner agencies."

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse is urged not to suffer in silence but call 101, or 999 in an emergency, tell a family member, friend or neighbour.

"Many abusers rely on silence to continue the abuse. If you are worried about a loved one or someone you know, report it to us. We will listen," assured the force spokesman.

"You might be able to get legal aid if you have evidence that you or your children have been victims of domestic abuse or violence and you can’t afford to pay legal costs.

"Attending court can be a daunting and emotional experience for anyone, there are many options to help support you during court cases," he added.

Support agencies http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/sites/default/files/da_leaflet.jpg are also available for advise those determined to cut strings of domestic abuse.