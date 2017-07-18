South Yorkshire beauty queen in line for Miss World crown after claiming Miss England title

A South Yorkshire beauty queen is in the running to claim the title of Miss World after being named as Miss England in a glittering awards ceremony.

21-year-old Stephanie Hill will be carrying the nation's hopes at the global beauty pageant later this year after seeing off the challenge of 49 other contestants in the final in Birmingham.

She will now compete for the Miss World title.

Stephanie, a former Miss South Yorkshire who was competing at the event under the title of Miss Hope Valley, will now compete for the Miss World crown in China in November.

Stephanie, who hails from Derbyshire, completed a gruelling written quiz, hours in hair and make-up on, a sports course and a panel interview to secure top spot.

The final, held at Resort World in Birmingham, saw the blonde bombshell wow judges after revealing her dreams of curing cancer.

But before her answer could be written off as cliche, the beauty revealed she was currently completing a degree in radiotherapy and intends to study a masters in the future.

Stephanie was awarded the prestigious title after impressing the judges and along the way scoring best in three award rounds such as Miss Beautiful Hair, Miss Eco Wear and Miss Brainy Beauty.

The Miss Beautiful Hair award round showcased the finalist’s best hair styles while the Miss Eco Wear round, saw contestants make outfits from recycled materials and old or second hand clothes.

The Miss Brainy Beauty Round saw Stephanie outscore her fellow finalists in a general knowledge quiz.

It was fourth time lucky for Stephanie who as well as winning a place at Miss World, will also be jetting off to Sri Lanka on a prize holiday.

Stephanie will now represent England at the Miss World final in Sanya, China on November 18.