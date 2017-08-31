South Yorkshire art exhibition explores mining heritage

An art exhibition is being held to explore the history of British coal in the region from the 1800s right up to the pit closures.

Old King Coal will be held at the Old Market Gallery in Rotherham town centre from October 7 to December 2.

It will feature works from artists in the town, including many with links to the mining industry.

It is being organised by former Rotherham College art head Derek Allport and gallery curator Vicky Hilton.