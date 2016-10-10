The larger - and louder - than life Mexborough thespian branded the controversial Republican presidential choice a "chump" and "charmless idiot".

The celebrity's timely attack (here) after Friday's Windsor Castle OBE award from The Queen came as damning footage emerged of US business magnate Donald's "lewd" remarks.

Speaking two days ahead of his 8Oth birthday the celebrity, beloved for his booming delivery, told the man who would be leader of the free world to "get a haircut and scram!"

Brian blasted: "America's full of such brilliant people - brilliant professors, brilliant scientists - but you have an appalling, gormless, tasteless, individual like Trump, who really [fart sound] is that, isn't he?

"An appalling creature. What they hell are they doing with him? He's a total, complete utter moron," he added.

Excuse enough, were it needed, to revisit past choice personal and character quotes - all of which deserve to be UPPER CASE - from the Bolton on Dearne Secondary Modern old boy miner's son who tried his hand at undertaking and plastering before treading boards to make for himself an international name as big as his imposing persona. Here's 13 of the best.

"This day has been as 't'were a mighty stew in which the beef of victory was mixed with the vile turnip of sweet Richard slain, and the grisly dumpling of his killer fled. But we must eat the yellow wobbly parts the good Lord serves". (as Blackadder's King Richard IV)

"My father was a coal hewer from Goldthorpe. He played for the Yorkshire second team as an opening fast bowler. To me he was a gorgeously heroic man. He helped form a union and closed down the Barnsley seam because it was seeping gas, saving many, many lives".

"The household I grew up in was rather like an Ovaltine advert. There was a huge fire, a kettle on the fire, the oven with the bread being baked every day, and there was the radio; it was very magical to hear all these wonderful programmes".

"I wasn't good at examinations, but I went to a very good secondary school with wonderful teachers, who taught me drama and encouraged me in every way".

"My parents were so proud when I got a scholarship to go to theatre school. It was unheard of that a coal-miner's son should go to drama school".

"My brother Alan, who was seven years younger than me, died from leukemia when he was 52. He never knew a day's good health. I wish I could have given him some of my good health. But he was always so cheerful and sweet".

"My dream is to own a Hockney. I'm a Yorkshireman, and his vibrant colours are a good example of how the north-country people are vibrant and colourful".

"I fed my yak on my spare Cadbury chocolate 21,000ft up Everest. It was a blonde, very sweet female yak. I made it my pet after that".

"When I was a child, I wanted to go into space! To go to Mars. I wanted to explore and explore and explore. I wanted to go to the Lost World in South America. I was heartbroken to discover there were no dinosaurs; I still don't accept it".

"I'm a fully trained cosmonaut and have completed 800 hours training, which has made me the number one civilian reserve ready to visit the International Space Station. I am determined to go up, and I want to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond!"

"I have marvelous dreams! I meet Buddha, I meet Jesus, I meet Mohammed. I constantly dream of space, stars and planets: we are the children of stardust".

"People talk about the difference between radio acting, TV acting and stage acting, but I think it's all the same. For instance, when I played Vultan in Flash Gordon, I put as much energy into it as I would with King Lear. It's all part of the same thing.

"Gordon's alive!" (as Flash Gordon's Prince Vultan)