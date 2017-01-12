Someone will be killed by falling trees: Kirk Sandall resident

A concerned Kirk Sandall resident says it's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed by falling trees in Sutton Road.

Another large tree came down in strong winds on Wednesday in the northern Doncaster suburb. It narrowly avoided parked cars and blocked the street.

It was lucky no-one was hurt and property remained in tact. A vehicle had been moved from under it that morning.

It's the latest in a series which have fallen across the road in recent years in and Mick Graham has urged Doncaster Council to take action before it's too late.

He has been to Doncaster councillor surgeries - the monthly meetings which residents can raise their concerns at - in February, March, April, May and June, but Mr Graham said he "stopped wasting his time".

He isn't the only one worried about the threat of falling trees.

"Myself, and quite a few others, are wondering how long before council do something," Mr Graham said.

"Or does someone have to get hurt?

"The worst case scenario is someone getting killed."

Mr Graham said he was sick of what he called empty promises of community consultation from the council.

Coun Andrea Robinson said they were far from empty promises, and the council had to balance the needs of everyone.

Coun Robinson said a tree survey was undertaken, and it was about striking a balance between the health of the trees and the potential danger they posed.

"Often in these cases, it's about listening to people's concerns and balancing those concerns," she said.

"For some people, these trees are vitally important to them."

Further consultation with the community has been planned. A meeting, which Coun Robinson said was a regular event, has been scheduled for Monday at 3.30pm.