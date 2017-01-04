Smiling Louis Tomlinson joins Doncaster Rovers fans for photos in Leeds pub

Grieving Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlison has been pictured enjoying a drink with Doncaster Rovers fans at a pub in Leeds.

The One Direction star, who has spent his first Christmas without mum Johannah following her death from leukaemia last month, happily posed with fans who spotted him enjoying a drink with family and friends at a bar in the West Yorkshire city.

Fan Christina Harrison said: "He was having a quiet drink with family.

"When he saw the Donny scarf he literally lit up and proudly held it up and insisted it was in the pic."

The singer, 25, is currently riding high in the charts with his debut solo single, Just Hold On, featuring Steve Aoki.

India Rain - @niallxdanny.