'Small number' of Britons injured in Barcelona terror attack

A small number of Britons have reportedly been injured in the Barcelona terror attack.

National media sources said some British citizens were hurt in the attack last night.

Meanwhile, relatives of Julian Cadman, aged seven, have launched an online appeal to find him after he became separated from his mum Jom during the chaos.

The youngster is said to be missing and while family members who launched the appeal live in Australia, it is believed the youngster used to live in the south of England.

His mum Jom was one of 100 people injured when a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Las Ramblas yesterday afternoon.13 people were killed.

Just hours later suspected terrorists wearing explosive belts drove an Audi car into pedestrians in the nearby seaside town of Cambrils.

One woman is reported to have died, with six others injured including a police officer.

Police shot dead five suspected terrorists at the scene.