Sky seeking Doncaster Rovers fans to appear on Soccer AM TV show this Saturday

Doncaster Rovers fans are being sought to appear on popular Saturday morning Sky TV football show Soccer AM this weekend.

The popular show, presented by Helen Chamberlain and John "Fenners" Fendley, wants six Rovers fans to appear on the show this weekend, ahead of the club's League Two clash with Barnet.

Fans of the London side are also being sought to appear on the popular comedy and chat show ahead of Saturday's match in the capital.

Anyone interested should email socceram@sky.uk with names and ages.