Skulls stolen from graves in feud involving South Yorkshire travellers still missing

Skulls stolen from two graves in a feud involving South Yorkshire travellers are still missing one year after they were dug up.

Detectives investigating the grave desecration and theft suspect the crimes are linked to a feud between traveller families in South Yorkshire and the North East.

The graves of Levi George Price and Gareth Price, who were both 16 when they died in 2001 and 2005 respectively, were targeted.

Gareth Price was found hanging at Lancaster Farms Young Offenders' Institution in January 2005, the day before he was to be sentenced for rape.

He had pleaded guilty to attacking a girl in the Formby area of Liverpool.

Levi Price was found hanging in the garden of his family home in 2001.

When the the skull thefts were discovered, Detective Superintendent Adrian Green, of Durham Constabulary, described the offence as a 'depraved act'.

The feud between traveller families has resulted in lorries being rammed into houses and a petrol bomb being thrown into another.

Police raids have been carried out on traveller sites across the country in a bid to find the skulls.

