Ska stars' rock steady beat comes to Yorkshire

Yorkshire fans of Jamaica's finest The Skatalites can this month enjoy their legendary live show.

Sunday November 20 sees The Wardrobe welcome pioneers who played with King of Ska Prince Buster as well as, in their 1960s pomp, recording and releasing such classics as Guns of Navarone (here showcased live at 2003 Glastonbury Festival).

The St Peters Square venue will reverb to infectious beat of the band that reformed in '83 to continue mento traditions they mastered alongside Bob Marley and the Wailers as well as Toots and the Maytals.

AGMP Concerts are promoting six-date UK tour showcasing enduring rhythms from rock steady to reggae, springboards for dub and dancehall, ragga and ska-punk.

Be sure to feel the Jamaican joy as the Caribbean beat goes on.

Skatalites of love