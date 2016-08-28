Six injured in two-vehicle smash on Doncaster road

A total of six people have been injured in a two vehicle collision that occurred on a busy Doncaster road.

The crash which took place in Great North Road, Woodlands just after 6pm last night involed a Citreon C3 and a Ford Focus.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There were six known casualties, two from one car - the Citreon C3.

"We had to remove the roof of the car to free them.

"They were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

The fire service arrived on the scene at around 6.05pm and left at 7.10pm.

The incident was then left with South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.