Sir David Jason's Doncaster Open All Hours stories to feature in new three part documentary charting star's life

Comedy star Sir David Jason's tales of filming Open All Hours in Doncaster are set to feature in a new three part documentary charting the actor's career.

David Jason: My Life On Screen, will be aired by Gold later this year, chronicling the comedy favourite's classic shows such as Only Fools and Horses, A Touch Of Frost and The Darling Buds Of May as well as Open All Hours.

The actor, currently back on screens in a third series of Still Open All Hours, has spent a large chunk of his career filming in Doncaster with all four series of the original run starring Ronnie Barker being filmed at the converted hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby.

The series will air later this year and Sir David is hopeful it will give the audience an “accurate range” of his work.

Gold will also air a new five-part series called The Story of Only Fools and Horses, which Jason will take part in.