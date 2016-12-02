Singer Chris Rea's Doncaster supermarket web spoof goes viral on Facebook again

A spoof news story featuring singer Chris Rea and a Doncaster supermarket has gone viral on Facebook - again.

Popular parody website The Daily Mash, which takes a sideways look at the news, announced in 2014 that the gravelly-voiced star, known for his festive song Driving Home For Christmas, had begun his journey home for the Yuletide season after supposedly announcing the news in a Doncaster supermarket.

Now, two years on from the original story, the parody has started to spread across Facebook once more.

According to the spoof site: “The 63 year-old rock star made his announcement over the PA system in the Queensgate, Doncaster branch of Iceland, telling customers that after some initial hold-ups he had enjoyed a good run with the traffic lights and was now on the motorway making good progress.”

The story, a light-hearted dig at the star’s festive single about making it home in time for Christmas, also included ‘quotes’ from shoppers.

The spoof story was shared thousands of times during its initial run two years ago.