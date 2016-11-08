Sick fans send knickers and pornographic letters to paedophile footballer Adam Johnson at Doncaster jail

Paedophile footballer Adam Johnson is being sent underwear and pornographic letters to his cell in a Doncaster prison.

The ex-England winger, who was sentenced to six years in jail for grooming a sexually assualting a 15-year-old girl, is reportedly receiving hundreds of letters from twisted 'fans' each week.

The Daily Star Sunday has reported that the former Sunderland player receives scores of letters at Moorland Prison each week, many containing underwear or X-rated notes.

Some crazed fans have even attempted to visit Johnson at jail. But they were told they needed a 'visiting order' arranged by the player himself.

A source told the newspaper: "Some are smudged with lipstick and we have even received letters with knickers in them. Some are from young girls, who believe Johnson is innocent and has been wrongly convicted.

"For a lot of women he remains a pin-up who has been badly treated because he is a footballer. It's all a bit sad really."

Johnson was jailed in March after he was found guilty of child sexual assault.

The 28-year-old's trial at Bradford Crown Court heard that he had kissed and sexually touched the girl in his Range Rover, in a secluded spot in County Durham.