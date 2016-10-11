Shortlist announced for Rotherham Community Achievement Awards 2016

Organisers of the 13th Annual Community Achievement Awards – celebrating the work of Rotherham’s Voluntary and Community sector – have shortlisted nine nominees across three categories for this year’s ceremony.

The nominees in the categories of ‘Project’, ‘Volunteer’ and ‘Young Volunteer’ are:

PROJECT

Brampton United Junior Football Club provides 200 local children with the opportunity to train and play football.

Lifewise Volunteer Team a team of 20 volunteers involved in Crucial Crew events, a personal safety educational programme for 10 – 11 year olds.

Rotherham Military Community Veterans Centre (MCVC) provides support and guidance to ex-service personnel and families.

VOLUNTEER

Pippa Harder is a volunteer ambassador for SAFE@LAST and trained helpline volunteer, answering calls, texts and webchats from children at risk through running away.

Ted Ring volunteers for many organisations across Rotherham, giving up his time to support, offer advice and guidance and fundraise, as well as raising awareness of volunteering to others.

Felicity Yau voluntarily supports classes in ESOL for Chinese women, arts and crafts, woodwork and DIY.

YOUNG VOLUNTEER

Emilia Ashton, Danny-Lee Gillings and Jake Vickers all volunteer for Rotherham Youth Cabinet and through dedication and campaigning all try to make positive changes for other young people.

Georgia Pell is a Young Ambassador for Healthwatch Rotherham and has led on establishing ‘Hear our Voices’ a safe space where young people at Rush House can meet, share experiences and plan for change.

Ryan Pilkington volunteers with Junior Chamber Internation (JCI) locally, regionally and nationally, providing communications and marketing support.

This year’s judges who are scrutinising and assessing the entries are Carole Haywood, Partnerships and Policy Manager at RMBC; Andrew Mosley, Editor at Rotherham Advertiser; and Mark Smith, CEO of Make Your Mark. The winner of each category will be announced on Friday 18th November at the annual awards ceremony to be compered by Rotherham Advertiser’s Michael Kilby-Scott at the Carlton Park Hotel.