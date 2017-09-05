Shoppers' verdicts: Here's how we revitalise Doncaster town centre

Doncaster shoppers are calling on the town’s leaders to give small businesses a chance, as more ‘to let’ signs go up than ever in the borough.

Plenty of shops lay vacant in the town centre as businesses are forced to close their doors, with online trading and larger competitors eating into their profits.

Empty shops on Priory Place in Doncaster

Boarded up shopfronts and closed shutters are becoming an all-too-familiar site in the town, on some of the busier thoroughfares like St Sepulchre Gate and Silver Street.

Now, shoppers are having their say on how to revitalise Doncaster.

Huge response to a social media poll conducted by the Doncaster Free Press proved the issue is hot in the town.

Of the more than 250 responders, many said lowering rents for new businesses would be a good start in turning the town around. They say current prices are out of reach.

An empty shop at the corner of Silver Street and Hall Gate in Doncaster

One woman suggested free rent for new businesses.

“Let them have the shops rent free for six months,” Joanne Belshaw said.

“We need more local business, local clothes designers and jewellery makers.”

Marie Johansen said Doncaster Council needed to ‘wake up’ and look at the town centre.

“Rates are too expensive,” she said.

“There are many talented people out there who would love to set up a shop or business.

“Lower rates, implement pop-up shops and then people can test the retail climate without causing themselves complete financial ruin.

“When rates are cheaper in Bawtry than Doncaster, people will vote with their feet.”

Sharon Bedford said the key in getting business back into Doncaster was to restore pride in the town.

“Stop the building of new shopping precincts and out of town shopping outlets,” she said.

“Bring the businesses back into the stores, have some pride in the town centre and make use of the buildings we have.”

Martin Clark disagreed.

“The high street is a thing of the past,” he said.

“I, like many, haven’t shopped in the town centre for many years.”

But it isn’t just rent prices affecting trade, according to the shoppers.

Beggars and homeless people make the town a ‘no-go zone’ for kids, one responder said.

Lauren Kubiak-White said it was ‘horrible’.

“I certainly don’t feel safe,” she said.

“You never see any security or police officers about.

“It’s the same with lots of towns nowadays. Pontefract and Wakefield are the same. It’s a shame.”

Clare Wright agreed. She said the rough sleepers, rubbish and drug deals turned her off the town centre.

“It doesn’t matter how good the shops are, or if they’re empty,” she said.

“It’s not a place I want to go with my little boy.”

One man had a radical suggestion for cleaning up the streets.

Joe Gibson suggested suggested cutting pubs’ opening hours..

“It’ll never happen, but opening hours for pubs should be switched back to what they were - 11am to 3pm, then 7pm to 11pm,” he said.

“We don’t need all day opening. We never have.

“We, in this country, are just pigs where booze is concerned. We can’t do continental style drinking.

“Cut the opening hours and see how much money would be saved for local policing and the NHS services.”

Doncaster Chamber chief executive, Dan Fell, said innovation was needed by the private sector in order for the town to survive.

It’s about more than just retail, he said. The success lies in incorporating residential, educational and cultural components into the heart of Doncaster.

“Doncaster has an ambitious town centre masterplan that supports these aims and I would congratulate DMBC on producing it,” he said.

"However, for that plan to be delivered, the private sector must also respond by innovating and changing the way it does business.

"I think there is scope for landlords to re-think how they structure commercial deals for tenants, and also for small businesses to be entrepreneurial in the way they collaborate with each other.”

Doncaster Council’s Business, Skills and Development cabinet member, Bill Mordue, was confident the plan would transform the town centre.

“We can’t force businesses to set up in empty spaces, but what we can do is revitalise our town centre and make it appealing for residents to live in and businesses to move to,” he said.

“This is why we have created the Urban Centre masterplan, which will transform the town centre.

“A new station forecourt will be constructed, a new library and museum will be build and our market area will be completely revamped.”