A Doncaster charity shop has been blasted - for a Christmas window display in July.

The Save The Children shop on Silver Street is stacked high with Santa decorations, tinsel and wrapping paper - despite Christmas being 161 days away.

The Silver Street shop has a Christmas display.

One eagle-eyed shopper, who declined to be named, but who spotted the seasonal display on one of the hottest days of the year said: "A full display- incredible and ludicrous.

"It is absolutely ridiculous.

"Why bother taking the bl**dy decs down? Christmas starts in December. Where's the magic?"

The display also feature baubles, an advent calendar and presents - as well as what appear to be novelty reindeer toys.

Wrapping paper, tinsel and baubles are among the objects on offer.

But it seems the display could be part of an American tradition known as Christmas in July, which has started to spread to British shores.

Its origins stem from an 1892 opera where in the story, a group of children rehearse a Christmas song in July, to which a character responds: "When you sing Christmas in July, you rush the season."

The term was given national attention in the USA with the release of the Hollywood movie comedy Christmas in July in 1940,

In the United States, it is more often used as a marketing tool than an actual holiday with television stations re-running Christmas specials and stores having Christmas in July sales.

But it seems the display might be part of a Christmas in July event.

Many stores sell Christmas stock in July to make way for the following year's goods.

We have contacted Save The Children for a response.