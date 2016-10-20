Shopkeeper foils South Yorkshire raid

A South Yorkshire store owner chased from his convenience store two would-be robbers, one of whom had a gun.

Police probing the attempted armed robbery at Best One Store, Wath upon Dearne, have now appealed for witnesses.

At around 7.30am on September 29 two men, one brandishing a firearm, entered the Quarry Hill Road premises, attempted to take money from the till and demanded cash.

The male with the firearm is described as white, 6ft tall, fit build, with local accent and to have been wearing dark coloured camouflage hooded top and blue adidas bottoms with white stripe.

The second man is white, 5ft 7ins tall, stocky build, again with Yorkshire accent, and was wearing dark clothing with thigh length dark coat.

Police reveal around 7.15am the same day three men wearing balaclavas and similar camouflage coat were also seen on Winterwell Road in Wath.

No arrests have yet been made but investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the men, contacting 101, quoting incident 164.