SHOCKING PICTURES: Naked woman filmed performing sex act at local church

A woman has been filmed performing a sex act in the grounds of a South Yorkshire church - and stark naked in broad daylight in a string of other locations across Sheffield.

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS DETAIL SOME READERS MAY FIND GRAPHIC

St Mary's Church in Sheffield.

The extremely explicit 30 minute video shows a woman with shoulder length brown hair stripping off to perform a sex act on herself in the grounds of St Mary's Church near Bramall Lane, Sheffield while a woman behind the camera films her brazen antics and comments on the activity.

The woman, named in the video as "Janna" is also shown stripping off outside BBC Radio Sheffield and near Heeley City Farm in front of shocked passers-by and as motorists drive by just inches from the lurid behaviour.

In one scene, a couple stumble upon the woman flashing her breasts and she is forced to quickly cover up as they pass by with the man remarking to the camera: "That's changed my perception of the day!"

The X-rated film also shows the woman, dressed in a red print dress and thigh length black boots, near the Dunelm store off Chesterfield Road and the Aldi supermarket in St Mary's Gate.

The woman near Heeley City Farm. (Photo: xhamster).

The shocking clip entitled "Janna Nude in Sheffield" - which also shows the woman using a sex toy and urinating in public - has been shared on various hardcore porn websites across the web and will will shock those who see it.

The sordid 32-minute clip begins with a female voice telling viewers: "We're in Sheffield today" as "Janna" is filmed near a graffiti strewn wall at the rear of the Spearmint Rhino lap dancing club in Brown Street.

When asked what will be happening, "Janna" replies: "We are going to be undressing and doing all sorts of things in public."

After admitting nerves, she then strips from a grey top and jeans into the red dress and the action moves to opposite the studios of BBC Radio Sheffield in Shoreham Street.

The woman in the grounds of St Mary's Church. (photo: xhamster).

As voices are heard off camera, she quickly covers herself up and a couple are seen walking past with the man remarking: "That's changed my perception of the day."

The pair then move onto St Mary's Church where the woman is filmed performing a sex act behind a rock sculpture in the grounds of the church - just a few yards from Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

Footage then shows the woman stripping off on a traffic island - thought to be near Heeley City Farm - while motorists pass by in the background.

It is not clear when the footage was shot but it has been uploaded onto the web in the last few days.

The woman is then filmed flashing and performing a sex act on a stairwell near the Dunelm store in Chesterfield Road and finally at the side of the Aldi supermarket in St Mary's Gate where she strips naked to briefly flash her body to nearby drivers.

At the end she tells her female counterpart: "It felt weird, but in a good way. It was very good but intensely embarrassing. I'd do it again."

The hardcore footage is the latest in a long line of sex and nudity related activity across South Yorkshire.

Earlier this year, a couple were caught having sex in broad daylight in Doncaster town centre - just yards from where hundreds of young students were in classes.

The shocking clip showed a dark haired man and a blonde haired woman romping totally naked on a patch of grass not far from Doncaster College.

Last month, a woman was photographed walking totally naked through Doncaster town centre and a photo of a woman having her bottom groped outside a taxi office went viral on Facebook.

Last September, South Yorkshire Police announced it was stepping up efforts to prosecute people committing acts of public indecency in South Yorkshire.

The warning came after figures revealed police had received dozens of complaints of public indecency since 2010.

Commenting on the figures Detective Inspector Jade Brice, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Incidents of this nature can be highly distressing for victims and witnesses, so they are thoroughly investigated so that offenders can be quickly identified.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for a comment on the latest video.